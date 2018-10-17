A new live oak lives on the west side of Rosenberg Library in memory of former Galveston Mayor Jan Coggeshall.
On Tuesday afternoon, city officials and volunteers with the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy held a tree dedication for Galveston’s first female mayor.
Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Treasurer Ray Hensarling hosted the dedication and Mayor Jim Yarbrough, Rosenberg Library Director John Augelli and Heidi Coggeshall spoke about Jan Coggeshall to the crowd at the Sealy Pavilion.
Yarbrough credited the North Broadway revitalization plan to Coggeshall and said her legacy will live on through Galveston as it grows and changes.
Heidi Coggeshall said her mother hoped to be an inspiration to women wanting to break into politics and leadership positions.
Many who knew Coggeshall said a tree was the perfect way to honor her. She was always dedicated to making Galveston great and beautiful, even after her tenure in politics, they said.
Coggeshall once served as the president of Rosenberg Library’s board of directors, making the placement of the tree nearly perfect, they said.
The live oak was acquired and planted by the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy.
“What better reason to plant a tree?” Hensarling said.
