SANTA FE
The families of the 10 people killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting in May will each receive $71,000 from the largest known pot of donations collected in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
The money comes from the nearly $1.3 million raised through the Santa Fe Strong Fund since May 18. The fund was set up at Santa Fe’s Texas First Bank in the hours after the shooting and collected money for victims through September.
For the past four months, a steering committee of community members has worked to determine how to divide up the money among victims and their families. The committee was assisted by the National Compassion Fund, a non-profit group that helps communities coping with disasters handle large influxes of money.
The committee acted as a kind of jury to decide how to best divide up the money, said Jeff Dion, the executive director of the National Compassion Fund.
“The group had to decide a fair way to divide money among families of the deceased, those wounded by gunfire and those who were present but not physically injured in the shooting,” Dion said.
The process included a community town hall and meetings with victims and their families, Dion said.
“There was a lot of heartfelt discussion,” Dion said. “It was about trying to strike a balance.”
The families of the 10 people who died in the mass shooting will each receive $71,000, officials said.
Fourteen people wounded by gunshots will receive between $19,826 and $60,000, depending on how long they received treatment after the shooting.
Names of the wounded have never been officially released, and officials had previously confirmed at least 13 people were injured.
People who claimed to be injured during the shooting had to allow the fund to review medical records to qualify for a share of the money, Dion said.
The fund also used school attendance records and consulted with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office to verify that people who claimed to have been, actually were in the building.
Another 23 people who were in the part of the school where the shooting happened will receive $5,000 for suffering psychological trauma, officials said.
Not all of the people who were in the art classrooms where the shooting took place applied for money, Dion said. Everyone who was physically injured, or whose family member was killed, will receive a gift, he said.
The money would come with few restrictions, Dion said.
The money for recipients younger than 21 and receiving more than $10,000 would go into a trust, as required by state law, he said.
Similarly, trusts had been set up for people permanently disabled by the shooting, so the large gifts don’t interfere with their medical benefits, Dion said.
Other victims of the shooting should receive their money by the first week of November, Dion said.
The National Compassion Fund has assisted in handling large donations after shootings in Las Vegas, Parkland, Florida, and, most recently, in Jacksonville, Florida.
“We do it way too much,” Dion said.
