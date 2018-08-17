GALVESTON
With nine days and counting, Mike Praker is sorting out the logistics of busing thousands of children around the island twice a day.
Praker, assistant director of transportation for the Galveston Independent School District, is tasked with designing the district’s 45 routes running throughout the 32-mile long island, parts of Bolivar Peninsula and Tiki Island, he said.
His most immediate challenge is making sure students get registered to ride the bus so the first day of school starts smoothly, he said. But school districts’ transportation departments face a series of hurdles beyond scheduling, he said.
School districts around the county, and state, continuously struggle to hire enough bus drivers to cover routes and mechanics to keep the fleet going, staff said. Districts have offered incentive programs to attract drivers, Praker said. For instance, Galveston Independent School District has an eight-hour work day guarantee, he said.
“It’s a challenge everywhere,” Praker said.”We maintain steady turnover, so we’re always training, looking at hiring and moving people if we have to.”
Galveston will have about 52 bus drivers at the start of the school year, enough to cover routes and have five to seven spare drivers on hand in case someone gets sick, he said.
But they’re crossing their fingers they make it into the year with appropriate staff, he said.
Last year, the district had enough people to cover its routes at the start of the school year, but within two weeks it was several drivers short, Director of Transportation John Pruitt said. Drivers had left for a variety of reasons, including moving to other districts or resigning to take care of aging parents, Pruitt said.
At the same time, the district had an influx of students because of Hurricane Harvey, which displaced thousands of mid-county residents, Pruitt said.
As a result, administrative staffers, including Pruitt and Praker, who both have commercial driver licenses, were spending time on the road driving routes, they said.
Bus driver shortages are common in the education landscape.
“Every year, we always have openings for bus drivers,” Dickinson Independent School District spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said. “If they ever do get full, they may be full for a week or two. It’s a continuing issue.”
School districts are frequently advertising incentives for hiring bus drivers. During a shortage last summer, Texas City Independent School District raised starting rates to $16.83 an hour.
Clear Creek Independent School District offered bus drivers $300 signing bonuses mid-year last year while dealing with a shortage.
Dickinson Independent School District for years has offered bonuses for bus drivers who refer people to the position, Dowdy said.
Galveston’s pay starts at about $14 an hour, which is lower than some districts, Praker said. But the district tries to keep the pay competitive by guaranteeing a 40-hour work week despite a split schedule, he said. The school district also recently approved a bond to purchase new buses, which could be attractive to prospective drivers, he said.
For most drivers, the day begins at about 5:30 am. to 9:30 a.m. and in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., he said. The split-shift schedule doesn’t appeal to everyone, Dowdy said.
“It’s a unique shift, so you have to have a certain type of individual for that,” Dowdy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.