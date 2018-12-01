LA MARQUE
A Friday afternoon brawl at La Marque High School led to two arrests and could lead to additional charges and citations, Texas City Independent School District spokespeople said.
Roughly 20 people, including students and adults, were involved in the incident, but security footage is being reviewed and this number could be revised, Executive Director of Security and School Safety Mike Matranga said.
“A group of Texas City High School students and parents of those students as well as some unknown adults approached students at La Marque High School and a confrontation ensued,” Matranga said.
Multiple fights followed with roughly 100 onlookers, he said.
Investigators are still trying to identify the catalyst of these fights, which occurred after school let out, Matranga said.
Most people involved have been identified but investigators are not yet releasing names, he said.
Parents of La Marque High School, La Marque Middle School and Texas City High School received a message about the Friday incident, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“Investigators have been working the incident all evening and additional charges and citations are anticipated as the investigation continues,” Tortorici said.
All students and adults will be held accountable for their actions according to law and the district’s code of conduct, Superintendent of Schools Rodney Cavness said.
Matranga praised the quick response of the Galveston County school liaison officers during and after the incident, he said.
The incident is still being investigated, spokespeople said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.