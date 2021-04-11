Pat Patterson, 87, of Santa Fe watches as ropers break from the chute as he waits to compete in the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Pat Patterson, 87, tries to track down a calf while competing in the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Mike Rodriguez, a member of the Iron Horse Cookers, concentrates to get the perfect cut on his team’s pork ribs before taking them up to the judges at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Craig Miller gets his rope around the horns of a calf while competing in the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A calf waits in the chute at the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Pat Patterson, 87, spins his lasso while competing in the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Smoke rises from a smoker at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Pat Patterson, 87, waits his turn to compete in the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Prize saddles await the winners of the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Payton Tulloch ropes a calf while competing in the County Team Roping Challenge at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Barbecue judge Jesse Izaguirre samples pork ribs at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
