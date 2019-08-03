GALVESTON
Faced with rising costs and a state-mandated cap on property tax revenue, the city is looking for money from thousands of people who’ve failed to pay municipal fines and fees.
At more than $30 million, it’s a huge pot of money and city leaders hope to get some of it by offering amnesty on almost 84,000 outstanding warrants issued for failure to resolve citations over traffic tickets and minor offenses.
As of July 16, when the most recent report was created, the city was owed $30.1 million on 83,733 outstanding municipal warrants, Court Clerk Gladys Lopez said.
The outstanding warrants don’t include parking tickets, but do include moving traffic violations, such as speeding tickets, violations of city ordinances, such as consuming alcohol on the beach and minor breaches of peace such as disorderly conduct, Lopez said.
Such cases result in warrants and begin racking up added fines and fees when the accused fail to appear in municipal court or misses a payment deadline, Lopez said.
The amnesty program, which the city might launch next month, would allow people to pay the original fine amount and resolve the case without paying additional court costs or failure to appear fines.
The added fees and fines are often substantial amounts of money, Lopez said. A failure to appear charge can tack between $241 and $279 on top of an initial fine, Lopez said.
“The add-on is quite a bit and can be overwhelming for some people, so they avoid coming in all together,” Lopez said.
The city has been carrying many millions of dollars in outstanding fines and fees on its books for decades and has attempted special collection programs at times over the years with limited success.
Part of the problem with collecting the money is that most of the people who owe it don’t live in Galveston, according to city data.
As of July 16, 54,085, 65 percent, of the more than 83,700 outstanding warrants were from people who didn’t live in the city of Galveston, according to the data.
Most of these, 46,075, 55 percent, are from people who live outside Galveston County, according to the data.
The warrants also include cases dating as far back as 2004, Lopez said.
The city last implemented a collection program in 2015, when it disposed of 778 warrants, according to city records.
The city collected about half of the amount owed on these warrants, more than $132,500, and dismissed about $128,600, according to city records.
If the city collected the same $132,500 this time, that would be 0.44 percent of the $30.1 million its owed.
The city doesn’t conduct amnesty programs every year or regularly for fear that people would come to expect them and would wait until the extra fees and fines could be waived, Lopez said.
A different state-organized program from Feb. 23 to March 16 helped the city clear 681 warrants and collect almost $97,000, according to city records.
The city usually collects an average of $76,000 a month from municipal infractions, according to city records.
There could be several reasons someone wouldn’t pay their fine, Lopez said.
“Usually, it’s financial constraints,” Lopez said. “As far as thinking they can get away with it, it catches up with you.”
Under a failure to appear program, people can be denied a driver’s license renewal if they have outstanding fines, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The program shouldn’t cost the city anything extra because it will be advertised through the city’s public information office, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
City staff is proposing an amnesty program from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30. The Galveston City Council is scheduled to discuss the topic at a meeting Thursday.
