The most recent Texas legislative session seems so long ago now.
When the Texas House of Representatives declared Sine Die — called it quits — on its special session Aug. 15, there was a sense of frustration in the air.
The state’s education funding system hadn’t been fixed. A Republican feud between House Speaker Joe Straus and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had stymied proposed changes to state property tax law. One of the most talked-about bills ended up being a proposal that would have forbidden local tree preservation ordinances.
It was a different time.
On the day the gavel fell in Austin, Hurricane Harvey was still a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. It didn’t have a name. Come next January, Harvey might be the name heard most often from the floor of the capitol.
The year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey comes as the next Texas legislative session begins to weigh on the minds of state leaders. The next session begins Jan. 11. Legislators can begin filing bills in November.
As the anniversary approached, local representatives said Harvey, and securing disaster funding for the communities they represent, will be at the top of the list in the coming session.
“We’ll be focused on funding to help the communities that will be impacted and to help the people return to some sense of normalcy,” said state Rep. Greg Bonnen, a Republican whose district includes Dickinson, League City and Friendswood, the three county cities most damaged by Harvey.
For the past year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has steadfastly refused to call for emergency spending out of the state’s Rainy Day Fund, a $10 billion reserve account fed by oil and gas taxes that’s meant to be used for economic stabilization.
With local cities looking to be reimbursed for the costs of post-Harvey cleanup, lawmakers likely will seek to tap into the fund in 2019, Bonnen said.
There are other costs to consider as well.
Because Harvey caused families to move from their home cities, some school districts might be in serious need of more money to deal with increased enrollment, said state Sen. Larry Taylor, a Friendswood Republican and chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
That likely will be an issue as legislators try to find reform for the state’s school finance system, Taylor said.
The atmosphere of the next session will be different than the one that followed Hurricane Ike, Taylor said. For one, more time has passed between Harvey and the start of the session than the legislature had after Ike.
For months now, legislative committees have been meeting to discuss topics related to Harvey. The committees were issued with dozens of interim charges to review after the storm — from the hurricane’s effect on the state’s livestock supply to its effect on the tax base.
The storm also devastated a much larger area of the state than Ike did. People filed Federal emergency Management Agency claims in 41 Texas counties in Texas. Harris County accounted for the most claims. Galveston County accounted for the third-most claims, according to a FEMA summary.
The shared experience probably will mean a lot of shared goals during the legislative session, Taylor said.
“There’s a lot more of us working on this one than there was last time,” he said. “It’s a large number of people involved, I think we’ll be able to handle it.”
Local leaders also will probably take outstanding issues to Austin during the session.
Galveston County Commissioners had hoped the state would allow the county to run its own housing program, as it did after Hurricane Ike.
A $5 billion housing recovery plan the Texas General Land Office finalized earlier this year calls for state management of the program, however.
County leaders aren’t satisfied their concerns about the program’s management have been addressed.
“It’s frustrating and we’re disappointed that the GLO wants to run it out of Austin,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. “I will continue to talk about it.”
Elsewhere, some north county leaders have begun organizing to form ideas about how to advocate for flood relief during the next session.
The group of Clear-Lake area mayors includes League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters, Kemah Mayor Carl Joiner and leaders from Nassau Bay, Morgan’s Point, Seabrook, La Porte, Webster and Pasadena.
The group has discussed, among other things, petitioning the state to create a drainage district to address and manage flood mitigation projects in the Clear Lake area.
Flood protection will be on legislators agendas, Taylor said. He said he intended to continue leading a committee researching a coastal barrier, although it’s unclear how much more state leaders can do to push for the multibillion-dollar project.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still reviewing various options for a storm-surge barrier.
Local hearings about the barrier are supposed to begin in November.
"continue leading a committee researching a coastal barrier". smh. I am so sick and tired of hearing about the Ike Dike I could scream bloody taxpayer wasted money. Just the other day we learned that what was given to help Dickinson Bayou flood relief, was not enough to make a dent in the problem. Open your eyes elected officials, more and more concrete constitutes more flooding. The Ike Dike wouldn't have done a thing to stop Harvey floodwaters, not a thing except to contain more water. Fixing flood issues should be first and foremost, the Ike Dream Dike needs to be shelved and continued studies stopped. If not just let it bleed the Rainy Day Fund dry, most reading this will never live long enough to see its completion anyway.
And why isn't Santa Fe ever mentioned as a city that had record flooding and huge homeowner losses? That always irks me when I read these articles.
