TEXAS CITY
Voters in November will consider a $158 million bond issue to pay for a new La Marque High School, a new stadium and various improvements to district facilities.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 7:13 pm
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
(1) comment
Written by Lynne Springer
Please consider a new high school for La Marque. I believe that the current building has a high concentration of mold/mildew in it partly from Hurricane Harvey. It was one of my main reason for leaving TCISD/La Marque after 1 yr. and 5 months. I kept getting sick. After three trips to the doctor and 3 diagnoses of one step before walking pneumonia I had to listen to my health and my doctor's suggestion to leave my position. My doctor stated that if I stayed the chances of me continuing to get sick were very high. While I did speak to one of my supervisors about the possibility of my area making me sick I was told that more people would be sick. I did not agree with this statement. I was the only person who taught in my classroom all day and I was the only person who sat at my desk during the time I was not teaching. Not one other person shared my space unless they were a student and then, they were in my classroom for 45 minutes one time during the day. That was not enough time for them to have been affected by a mold/mildew issue. Getting sick on a regular basis was not at all how I wanted to spend my school year. There was no way I could give 100% effort into teaching. I needed to look after my own health so, I decided to make the leap into a more healthy life. I choose to leave TCISD/La Marque. Please think of my situation along with the other issues that this building has. Students and teachers need to be in a safe and healthy environment in which to learn and strive for excellence. Please take their needs seriously and vote for the bond. Thank you.
