LEAGUE CITY
Health-care workers, members of the University of Texas System Board of Regents and other high-ranking members of the Texas medical community Monday celebrated the opening of the new MD Anderson building in League City, a $112 million facility they called the first of its kind.
The facility, which is adjacent to the League City campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, 2240 Interstate 45 S., is the result of a first-of-its-kind partnership between two members of the University of Texas system, officials said.
“This can be a model for collaboration,” said Peter W.T. Pisters, the president of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “We want this to be seen around the country.”
Before opening in the 200,000-square-foot facility in mid-September, the center’s staff had been working at a clinic in leased space on the campus of Methodist St. John Hospital in Nassau Bay since 2007, said Kent Postma, vice president for ambulatory operations at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Now in the location along Interstate 45, employees can work with medical branch staff to coordinate patient treatment and give Galveston County residents the option to stay closer to home as opposed to venturing into Houston, said Richard Ehlers II, associate vice president and executive medical director for the Houston-area locations of MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The new facility offers medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, infusion therapy, diagnostic pathology and labs, rehabilitation, nutrition and social work, in addition to diagnostic imaging services, said Julie Penne, spokeswoman for the center.
Employees at the outpatient facility are able to use some of the operating rooms and inpatient facilities at the nearby medical branch location, Ehlers said.
The center’s opening comes amid a boom of other hospital openings in the region and quick growth in the League City area specifically.
Less than a week earlier, officials with the medical branch held a job fair in Webster for the employees laid off when Bay Area Regional Medical Center suddenly closed. The medical branch has plans to hire about 300 employees when it opens a new operation in the building sometime in the spring, officials said.
“This opening is so important that a good third of the University of Texas Board of Regents came to acknowledge it,” said James Milliken, the chancellor of the University of Texas System, Monday at the center’s opening.
The center cost about $112 million, with $88 million for construction of the building and $24 million for equipment.
League City officials anticipate that Galveston County’s biggest city will continue to grow over the next several years. The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But, only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show the population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
“This area is going to bloom over the next couple of years, with UTMB and MD Anderson at its heart,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said Monday.
When the center was at its previous location in Nassau Bay, staff quickly ran out of room for a growing patient base, Ehlers said.
Between 300 and 400 patients visited the new facility on its first day open, Ehlers said.
Designers of the new facility purposefully left space that hasn’t yet been built out to accommodate future growth and additional rooms, should staff eventually need it, Ehlers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.