Keep Friendswood Beautiful has won a $10,000 grant from Keep Texas Beautiful.
The grant will be used to purchase sod and plants to restore medians on FM 235, which were flooded by Hurricane Harvey.
For more information on the all-volunteer nonprofit, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/keep-friendswood-beautiful-1.
— Angela Wilson
