The Mardi Gras season officially kicked off Saturday with the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City. The annual event, now in its fifth year, featured dancers, school groups, music and, of course, beads thrown to the crowd. Mardi Gras festivities will continue next weekend with the start of Mardi Gras! Galveston.
— Stuart Villanueva
