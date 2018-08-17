GALVESTON
The same day Galveston public school officials celebrated improved state accountability ratings, the district released self-assessment data showing it hadn’t increased ratings as expected in some areas.
“It’s absolutely concerning,” Trustee Anthony Brown said. “It’s one thing in the first year to set expectations to go from 41 percent to 47 percent and end up hitting 45 percent. But to go in the opposite direction was very troubling.”
Galveston Independent School District’s board of trustees in December approved a plan called Student Outcome Goals giving district officials a three-year window to improve student performance in three areas rated on the State of Texas Assessments for Academic Readiness.
The plan calls for steady increases in each of the three years, emphasizing third-grade reading scores and ninth-grade algebra and English scores. For instance, 41 percent of district third-grade students read at grade level during the 2016-17 school year, according to district documents.
That number should have increased to 47 percent for the 2017-18 school year and continue to increase until 56 percent of students were reading at grade level at the end of the 2019-20 school year, according to district documents.
Instead, results show the number declined from 41 percent to about 37 percent of students after the most recent tests.
Numbers also declined in other areas, including the percentage of students approaching grade level in algebra and the percentage of students meeting grade level in English, records show.
But some other areas did show improvement, including an increase from 18 percent to 28 percent of students who master grade level in algebra.
“It’s disappointing not to show improvements on some of our student outcome goals,” Superintendent Kelli Moulton said. “But the metrics show we did not move forward in some areas, but we did in others. You hate to pick and choose, but there are bright spots. Plus, we set the bar really, really high.”
While Brown led calls to look at ways to improve and other ways to measure progress during the year, other trustees said the problem was less severe than it might seem.
“Some of the previous boards and administrations hadn’t really done a good job of putting goals out there and trying to reach them,” Vice President Jeff Temple said. “They were doing a bunch of things without any defined goals on paper to try to reach. Now that it’s on paper, we’re heading in that direction and making adjustments as we go. If we are not increasing or getting to the points we need to, then we adjust.”
While the percentage of students reading at grade level declined, the percentage of students approaching grade level increased, Temple said.
Brown agreed that while school officials need to consider new ways to make improvements, it wasn’t all bad news.
“The goals themselves were only adopted during the year, so they are very new,” Brown said. “Hopefully, we can learn from this and get back on track moving forward.”
Galveston was one of several school districts not to receive an overall rating under a controversial new state accountability system that assigns grades on a scale of A through F because of Hurricane Harvey disruption, but would have received a B rating if it had, district officials said.
That would have given the district the third-highest rating in Galveston County, Brown said.
It is the first year since 2009 that no district schools landed on the state’s “improvement required” list, officials said.
“The board was celebratory of that,” Moulton said. “But that doesn’t mean accountability is where we end our pursuits.”
