GALVESTON
Tino Gonzalez — well-known in Galveston for his many roles at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston College, the Galveston Independent School District and Sea Star Base Galveston — said he never thought he’d be talking about “the C word,” until he was diagnosed last year with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, the same type of cancer that took the life of Sen. John McCain.
But Gonzalez, 58, wrote about his experience, in his trademark upbeat and outgoing fashion, in the M.D. Anderson newsletter in August, concluding that, in many ways, having cancer was one of the best things to happen to him in the past year.
“It’s opened my eyes to just how beautiful life is,” he said in the article.
Because Gonzalez has so many friends in his hometown who want to know how he’s doing, his brother Tony, proprietor of Smooth Tony’s, 415 Ninth St., has organized an “open table” at 5 p.m. Thursday. At the event, Tino Gonzalez will talk about his brain tumor, his treatment, life with cancer and how he’s doing, Tony Gonzalez said.
Anyone who wants to talk about the journey through cancer treatment is invited to attend, Tony Gonzalez said.
“There are so many people asking about Tino,” he said. “He’s a popular guy here on the island. We want people to come over to the restaurant to just talk about what’s going on.”
It’s an upfront approach to a life dilemma that often leaves friends and acquaintances tongue-tied and uncertain about what’s the right thing to say to someone undergoing chemotherapy for a potentially deadly disease.
But Tino Gonzalez is transparent about his experience and eager to share his story, his brother said.
“I’ve reached out to my social media network, to some doctors at UTMB and others who care about Tino,” Tony Gonzalez said.
Tino Gonzalez has had two surgeries for glioblastoma and is undergoing chemotherapy. Tony Gonzalez said he chose Thursday for the event because it’s just before Tino’s next scheduled treatment and the chemo him leaves him tired.
“I want to make sure he’s in good shape,” Tony Gonzalez said.
