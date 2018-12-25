GALVESTON
While Galveston Park Board of Trustees officials contend a new facility at Stewart Beach is necessary for park operations, some aren’t so sure the building would attract the tourist counts needed to pay for it.
The park board this year presented its conceptual design for a new pavilion at Stewart Beach that could cost as much as $25 million, a plan that drew objection from the Galveston City Council. Council members worried about a high cost that might not draw more tourists to the popular beach park.
The current pavilion houses beach operations, Galveston Island Beach Patrol offices and visitor facilities.
A new building would draw more visitors, but the board’s other aim is to replace a facility that’s expensive and inefficient to run, project manager Sheryl Rozier said. The pavilion is 10 years past its expiration date, Rozier said.
“This building was built in the early ‘80s and a lot has changed since the early ‘80s,” Rozier said. “Because the building is so old, things have just become ad hoc in nature.”
The building’s original design wasn’t to house park board facilities, Director of Operations Reuben Trevino said.
“The original building, this was a night club, a restaurant,” Trevino said. “It has just evolved over time. Its original design was not to house facilities.”
The building’s design has led to inefficient uses of space that create complications for conducting beach operations, beach patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
“If I’ve got to get stuff done, I end up going and sitting on the beach in a quiet place and working in my truck,” Davis said.
The park board spends about $70,000 annually to maintain the current facility, a cost officials estimate would come down with newer materials and modern beach-adapted technology, Trevino said.
To pay for the $25 million facility, the park board proposed including more amenities that would attract tourists and boost beach user fee revenue at Stewart Beach, according to planning documents.
The city council remains unconvinced such a facility would attract the visitors required to pay for it. At a Dec. 13 joint meeting, city council members expressed enthusiasm in instead addressing drainage issues at Stewart Beach, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“What I’m talking about are some fairly quick, fairly economic solutions,” Yarbrough said. “I know people are saying they’re going west because we’re charging too much to park.”
Tourists would be willing to pay a reasonable fee for extra services, Tommy Brown said.
The Fort Worth resident began visiting Galveston three years ago and loves the island, Brown said.
“Of course, if there’s more to do, it’s going to draw in more tourists,” Brown said. “Additional amenities would bring more revenue and popularity to Galveston.”
Others aren’t so sure, Stella Tucker said. From Bryant, Arkansas, she and her family tend to stay on the West End when they visit Galveston, so a pavilion at Stewart Beach wouldn’t attract them, she said.
“I don’t know that we would ever use it,” Tucker said.
Waco resident Jennifer Terral also prefers to avoid Stewart Beach, she said.
“I don’t care for Stewart Beach at all,” Terral said. “We try to stay down the other end. Stewart Beach is too crowded for me.”
But she’d like to see programs that clean up trash and old buildings, she said.
The park board plans to develop a fundraising campaign next year to help pay for the pavilion, park board officials said. The board will move ahead with business plans for the park while working on drainage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.