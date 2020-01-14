The deadline to make 2019 property tax payments without penalty and interest is Jan. 31.
The one-fourth installment payment option is available to homeowners 65 and older, disabled persons, disabled veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans and those continuing to be affected by disasters including Hurricane Harvey, Cheryl Johnson, assessor and collector of taxes, said.
