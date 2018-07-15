GALVESTON
As Galveston considers a new commercial trash contract, the city has an opportunity to implement curbside pickup for recyclables. But it would come with a price and many have questioned whether it’s a cost most residents want to take on.
In the coming weeks, city council will take up whether to contract with a new trash hauler for commercial business, including shops, restaurants and large apartment complexes. In putting out a bid for companies offering those services, the city asked for companies to include the cost of a curbside recycling program for residents.
The company whose bid was selected, BFI Waste Services of Texas, said it could provide curbside recycling for all residents at a cost of about $10 a month on top of the current costs, officials said.
City council has a choice of whether to adopt the service as part of the contract. But if adopted, residents would not have an “opt-in” option for the service.
City council members have already suggested there might not be an appetite to raise rates on residents across-the-board, especially when recycling services already are available, although less convenient than curb-side pickup.
“A lot of people would probably welcome it, but there are others for whom the additional $8 would be too much,” Councilman David Collins said. “I would not be in favor. I think we have too many citizens for whom an additional fee would be too much.”
Residents already pay about $1.96 a month to operate the city’s recycling center, and fees would go up about $8 a month to pay for a curb-side service, Collins said. Collins figured there were enough residents opposed to an extra fee that city council should be “very, very cautious” in considering it, he said.
Residents for more than 20 years have expressed a desire for curbside recycling pickup, but any efforts have been overridden by cost concerns, which still apply today.
The city offers curbside pickup for the elderly and handicapped residents. Others have to drop off their recycling at the recycling center, 702 61st St.
One private group, Galveston Urban Ministries, had operated a curbside recycling program since 2013. The organization picks up recycling from homes for a monthly fee and delivers it to the recycling center. But the organization quit offering the services earlier this year because it became too costly and time-consuming, officials said. There are some private business options on the island for curbside pick-up.
A 2016 city survey conducted online with participation from about 690 residents found wide support for recycling.
Of the people who answered the survey, 573 people said they’d be willing to support a weekly recycling program by increasing the amount they pay in their monthly water bills.
The survey also showed a dissatisfaction with the city’s recycling program. Only 193 people, 28 percent, said they were satisfied with the city’s existing program.
Still, even some ardent supporters of recycling questioned whether the extra fee would be a good idea for most families.
Jenny Lanier and her sons drop off the family’s recyclable waste at Galveston’s recycling center at least once a week, she said.
Curbside recycling would be great, she said. But dropping it off hasn’t been too inconvenient, she said. The program, too, has given her children a chance to learn about recycling and its importance, she said. Her sons sort and help her drop off the recycling, she said.
Given the choice, she was undecided about whether the extra fee would be good to put on all Galveston families, she said. Making it more convenient could encourage recycling, which would be good, she said. But the cost could put a pinch on families, she said.
“It’s tough,” Lanier said. “If it’s one or the other, I want the ability to recycle. But $10 might be steep for some families. Curbside recycling would be excellent, but I think dropping it off is just as easy for us.”
Justin Reiswerg owns a business in which he picks up customer’s recycling for a monthly fee. His business, Doorstep to Dumpster, has about 50 customers, both homeowners and businesses, he said.
“We allow everybody to throw all their recycling into one container, though a lot of customers split it up on their own,” Reiswerg said.
He charges homeowners $20 a month for weekly pickup and a varying rate for businesses, he said. He has owned his business since 2013 and drops most of the recycled items at the island’s recycling center on 61st Street, he said.
Reiswerg would support the city moving toward a curbside recycling program of its own by offering it through trash services, he said.
“If the city can get the entire city of Galveston to recycle, I’m all for it,” Reiswerg said. “I would be stoked to have the island recycling. Business-wise for me it’s maybe not good. But I’m a big picture person, so I wouldn’t mind it.”
