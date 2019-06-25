GALVESTON
Investigators plan to meet within the week with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office about the death of a 1-year-old boy left for hours in a hot car on Saturday, police said.
"It appears at this time that several factors led to the child being left in the vehicle, and investigators are still gathering information in an attempt to discern exactly what happened that day," said Sgt. Xavier Hancock, spokesman for the police department.
The boy was left in a black Chevrolet Tahoe outside Los Lazos restaurant, 6316 Stewart Road, from about 11 a.m., when his father arrived at work, to 4 p.m. when he left work, according to police.
The child was unresponsive when the father found him and emergency personnel were called to the scene. The boy was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch's John Sealy Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Daily News isn't publishing the father's name because he hasn't been charged with a criminal offense.
Galveston temperatures reach 92 degrees Saturday with a 100-degree heat index, according to the National Weather Service.
