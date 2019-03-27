LEAGUE CITY
Drivers could experience long waits this weekend as crews work on two separate projects along Interstate 45 in League City, officials said.
Starting at about 9 p.m. Friday, crews at the behest of the Texas Department of Transportation will close two lanes heading north between FM 517 and state Highway 96 in League City so that they can move traffic onto new paving, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
That work will involve closing entrance ramps from FM 517 and FM 646 and exit ramps at FM 646 and state Highway 96, Perez said. Drivers will have to take a detour along the frontage road to reach FM 517, FM 646, FM 518 and state Highway 96 during the closure.
The closure should last until 5 a.m. Monday, Perez said.
Meanwhile, crews will also close the interstate completely heading south near FM 646 starting at 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, Perez said. Drivers will have to take the frontage road during the closure.
That closure is the second time crews have shut down parts of the interstate near FM 646 so that they can take down the overpass bridge spanning Interstate 45, the first step in expanding the highway in that area.
The closure of the FM 646 overpass should last about six months, officials have said.
Police will be on scene to assist with traffic control, Perez said.
The closures are both part of the department’s $120 million effort to expand the interstate between FM 517 and FM 518. The plan to widen Interstate 45 through Galveston County will take place in several phases.
