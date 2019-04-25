GALVESTON
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department investigators acting on reports by local environmental groups about large numbers of dead wildlife in the vicinity of the Galveston ship channel found nothing unusual Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network had reported a large kill of fish, dead birds and dead mammal species, and the state agency sent biologists to investigate the southwestern area of the Bolivar Peninsula, department spokeswoman Julie Hagen said.
“We saw no dead birds, a small mostly catfish-based fish kill and no dead mammals,” Hagen said.
But the restoration network is concerned by the findings, Gulf Program Coordinator Theresa Morris said.
The group organizes volunteers who walk island beaches for signs of nesting sea turtles, but also take note of unusual numbers of dead wildlife.
Volunteers have sent reports of more than 100 catfish in one day and 20 pelicans in one day, she said.
Since the network began its annual beach walks April 1, volunteers have found hundreds of dead fish, about 100 dead birds, including 50 pelicans, and dead sea turtles and dolphins, Morris said.
“For us, this is very unusual,” Morris said. “We had multiple volunteers who reported large numbers in one patrol.”
The fish were in varying degrees of composition and did not look filleted, Morris said.
But that’s what the fish looked like to Galveston Park Board of Trustees staff, who clean beaches, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
The beach cleaning staff found some dead catfish, but it didn’t seem like anything unusual, Fortin said.
“Staff has not reported any unusual occurrences of any deceased wildlife,” Fortin said.
That number of fish coming ashore dead may be odd, but isn’t alarming yet, said Joshua Henderson, animal service supervisor with the Galveston Police Department.
“It is cause for some testing and digging,” Henderson said. “Thankfully, my digging is not showing a beach Armageddon.”
Dead animals on the beach can result from multiple causes, including temperature changes, he said.
Before reports from the restoration network, the state agency was already aware of two dead dolphins and a few dead sea turtles, Hagen said.
The wildlife department will continue analysis of water samples to look for anything out of the ordinary, but samples can take two weeks to process, Hagen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.