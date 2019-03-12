LEAGUE CITY
Almost two months before voters decide about three bond propositions, the city council late Tuesday took the first steps in an $11.2 million project to reconstruct part of Grissom Road.
The council in an 8-0 vote authorized a $989,900 contract with Houston-based civil engineering group Cobb, Fendley & Associates for design work on the Grissom Road reconstruction project as well as installing a water line alongside the roadway, despite the project being part of a bond package voters have yet to approve.
City Manager John Baumgartner confirmed to the city council that plans weren’t set in stone and the specific alignment of both the water line and roadway could change.
Baumgartner also said the staff would communicate with property owners as the project advances.
The project is the next major roadway reconstruction for the city since officials in late February celebrated the reopening of Calder Road, which has been the site of four capital improvement projects since 2014.
City officials have long considered the area of Grissom Road between Abigail Lane and West NASA Road, on the city’s northwest side, in need of expansion.
The project, which will eventually cost about $11.2 million, would reconstruct about 5,600 feet of road with a four-lane divided roadway and include the installation of 5,000 feet of 12-inch water line from a booster station to West NASA Road, records show.
“The Grissom project is part of the city’s master mobility plan and will proceed regardless if Prop B passes,” said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
Proposition B, which is one of three propositions voters in League City will consider in a May election, would provide $72 million for various street and traffic projects, the most expensive of which would be the Grissom Road reconstruction, records show.
Because of Grissom’s importance, city officials will just have to find another funding source if the bond isn’t approved, Greer Osborne said.
Voters will consider in May whether the city should issue a total of $145 million in bonds for traffic and drainage projects, along with whether to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase, the city’s first bond referendum in 27 years.
The approved ballot items will include options for voters to approve or reject $73 million for drainage projects and $72 million for streets and traffic projects, officials said.
The Calder Road project, which first began in 2014, was long an annoyance to residents living in the area who were initially told the four-stage project would last about 18 months. The project eventually grew to cost more than $24 million.
