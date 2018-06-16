GALVESTON
Rebecca Trout Unbehagen will join the Galveston College Board of Regents after winning a runoff election against Marie Robb.
Unbehagen, executive director for community engagement for the University of Texas Medical Branch, received 1,028 votes, which was 59.5 percent of the total. Robb, a former Galveston city councilwoman, received 698 votes, or 40 percent of the total votes cast, according to complete but unofficial election results.
Unbehagen joins a nine-member board that sets policy for the community college. Keeping on top of career training programs and ensuring they benefit graduates were her top priorities, she said during the election.
The candidates were running in a special election to replace George Black, who died in July. Unbehagen will serve until the term ends in 2022.
Regents are elected at-large to six-year terms. Regents do not receive a salary. They can charge expenses to the college for transportation, lodging and other expenses related to board business.
