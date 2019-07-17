U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Friendswood, joined most of the other Republicans in the House of Representatives in voting against a resolution in condemning President Donald Trump for tweets he made Sunday about four Democratic congresswomen.
Trump tweeted Sunday that four women — Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
All four women are women of color. All are U.S. citizens and three were born in the United States.
The tweets set off a furor in Washington, with many people calling for Congress to condemn the president for using racism to criticize his political critics. Those calls came to a head Wednesday night, when Democrats in the House brought forward a resolution condemning Trump for “racist comments directed at Members of Congress.”
Trump denied the tweet was racist.
Soon after the House’s vote on the resolution, Weber released a statement accusing Democrats of prioritizing politics over rules and “dignity.”
“Certainly, President Trump’s tweet from this weekend could have been better worded,” Weber said. “However, it is also easy to understand the frustration aimed at members who vilify both the Trump family and the United States.”
The resolution passed 240-187.
BELL RAISES $25K
Adrienne Bell is getting a faster start this time around.
Bell, who is trying a second time for the Democratic nomination for Texas Congressional District 14, raised more than $25,000 between April and June.
Bell reported her fundraising totals to the Federal Elections Commission on July 10. The deadline for candidates to file campaign finance reports was Monday.
It’s a modest haul in terms of fundraising. Other candidates in more hotly contested Congressional races in Texas reported raising as much as $500,000.
But for Bell, the amount is an improvement over 2018, when she did not reach the $25,000 mark until the fourth quarter of year.
Most of Bell’s large donations came from people in Galveston and Houston, though there was one notable exception. Bell received a $1,000 donation in July from actress and comedienne Rosie O’Donnell.
As of Wednesday morning, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, the Republican who represents the district, did not have fundraising information uploaded on the Federal Elections Commission website. At the end of March, Weber reported having more than $496,000 in cash on hand in his campaign funds.
Sanjanetta Barnes, the other Democratic candidate running for the congressional seat, reported raising $7,564 between April and June.
LOCAL LEGISLATIVE RACES
Congressional candidates weren’t the only ones with filing deadlines this week. Candidates running for office in Texas were required to report their campaign finances for a short fundraising period — from June 17 to June 30 — by Tuesday.
State legislators and candidates aren’t allowed to fundraise immediately before, during or after the legislative session, meaning there’s only a small window of opportunity to fundraise before the state-mandated reporting period ends.
Of local note:
State Rep. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Wallisville, raised $300,105. It’s the largest single amount raised by a House candidate in Texas in this reporting period, though most of the money came from Middleton himself. The oil company executive donated $300,000 to his own campaign, according to the finance reports.
Middleton so far has no opponents in the HD-23 race. He technically has not announced his reelection bid, but told The Daily News on Wednesday he plans to make an announcement in the fall.
The Friends of Larry Taylor, the campaign committee that supports state Sen. Larry Taylor, who is running for reelection in Texas Senate District 14, reported it raised $9,500 in the June fundraising period.
More notable is the $1.1 million the group has in cash on hand as Taylor seeks another term in the Senate.
Galveston Democrat Susan Criss, who also is running for Senate District 14, raised $23,585 in June, according to her report.
The Friends of Dr. Greg Bonnen raised $2,500 and have $510,053 in cash on hand. Bonnen, a Republican from Friendswood, is so far unopposed.
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, whose district includes Bolivar Peninsula, did not report raising any money in June, either personally or through his political action committee. The Friends of Brandon Creighton has $868,630 in cash on hand, according to the finance reports.
NOTEBOOK
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry was in Washington, D.C., this week to attend a training workshop held by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. ... There are 111 days remaining until the Nov. 5 local elections. Candidates can begin filing for place on election ballots beginning next week.
