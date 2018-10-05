GALVESTON
A new funding partnership with South Carolina-based clothing company Toadfish Outfitters could open the possibility of more work days for the Galveston Bay Foundation’s project to reconstruct oyster beds.
The funds come to an effort that’s been underway since Hurricane Ike destroyed much of the reefs in 2008. Coastal apparel company Toadfish Outfitters last month dedicated $2,000 to the foundation’s oyster restoration program, along with an ongoing portion of Texas sales.
This donation will contribute both to the foundation’s large project to reconstruct 1,800 linear feet of oyster habitat in the bay off Galveston’s West End and to financing more days of work for smaller projects.
“They’re going to give that little bit of boost that we’re always looking for,” foundation Habitat Restoration Coordinator Michael Niebuhr said. “There’s always more money. You always need more to expand and do more.”
The project to restore 1,800 feet of oyster habitat has been underway since 2014. Crews and volunteers have completed about 1,500 feet so far and expect to finish the project around spring of next year.
Efforts to rebuild oyster habitats will continue, though, Niebuhr said. The foundation organizes smaller rebuilding projects around the area.
“In reality, it is going to be a never-ending process,” Niebuhr said.
The project involves recycling oyster shells used by restaurants and repurposing them to rebuild the oyster reefs.
“Oysters are one of those unique animals that their habitat is themselves,” Niebuhr said. “When you take out the oysters to harvest them, you’re also then taking out their habitat.
Oysters are essential to the ocean water, a prime habitat for other species, Niebuhr said.
South Carolina-based Toadfish Outfitters supports restoration efforts such as the Galveston Bay Foundation’s across the country.
“A single oyster filters up to 50 gallons of coastal water per day,” company founder Casey Davidson said. “It’s nature’s way of keeping the coast clean.”
Niebuhr hopes the ongoing stream of funding will help the foundation organize additional days of work. On a single day a few weeks ago, crews laid about 200 tons of shells, Niebuhr said.
New oysters already are living on the constructed 1,500 feet of habitat, and once finished, it could be a matter of weeks before more oysters come to the new section, Niebuhr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.