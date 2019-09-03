GALVESTON
Harris County’s top elected civil attorney has started work on a storm surge protection plan some argue would be more affordable and effective than a coastal spine barrier proposed along the Texas coast.
The Harris County Commissioners Court voted unanimously last week to spend $20,000 on a proposal about permits for the “Galveston Bay Hurricane Protection Park.”
Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education, & Evacuation from Disasters Center, known as the SSPEED Center, developed the plan, which envisions a hurricane barrier and levee built inside Galveston Bay, roughly adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel.
The system would include a gate at the northern edge of Galveston Bay, and levees topped with parks and green space.
Supporters argue the in-bay barrier would block storm surge from entering the ship channel near Houston and protect communities on the western edge of Galveston Bay from flooding.
The money to support the county attorney’s office is the first Harris County has committed to a storm-surge protection plan, said Terry O’Rourke, special assistant county attorney.
“It’s a big deal,” O’Rourke said. “It’s one small step, et cetera, but this is a big deal.”
The attorney’s office will begin processes that might lead to a plan being taken over by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, O’Rourke said. The office will study the legal requirements of getting the park built and develop strategies for obtaining construction permits.
“The biggest part of building this protection system is going to be the permit,” O’Rourke said. “The engineering is going to be important, but the lag time is going to be the permit.”
The vote last week does not commit Harris County to building the mid-bay barrier system.
The Army Corps’ plan does not include a barrier in Galveston Bay. It calls for a barrier along highways on the west side of the bay and for structures along the bay to be raised to avoid storm surge.
Some see the center’s plan as an alternative to the corps’ plan with a large sea gate between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula.
The Rice University center has said its mid-bay barrier would cost between $3 billion and $6 billion, and could be built by as early as 2027. The Army Corps’ proposal in total would cost about $31 billion, a figure that includes environmental mitigation projects on parts of the Texas coast far away from Galveston.
The corps’ coastal barrier plan would take at least 15 years to complete, according to the agency.
Recently, the corps and the center have taken pains to say the two barrier plans are not in competition.
Days before the Harris County Commissioners approved the planning money, Rice University and the corps released a joint statement saying the two plans could work together as part of a single system.
It remains to be seen what working together means, O’Rourke said.
When the plan is completed, Harris County could potentially seek agreements with other local governments to help support construction of the barrier or could propose funding the mid-bay barrier as part of the corp’s coastal barrier project, O’Rourke said.
“We believe that this could be built first, understanding that the coastal spine is going to take longer and has got a whole lot of engineering challenges that are greater than this,” O’Rourke said.
“A couple of projects on Dickinson Bayou and Clear Lake would not be necessary, so that’s a couple of billion dollars of real dollars that the Corps would not have to spend. That would go a long way on this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.