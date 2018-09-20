GALVESTON
U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke will hold a campaign rally in Galveston on Monday, according to his campaign.
The rally will be held at Aggie Special Event Center at Texas A&M University at Galveston from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to organizers.
The event is sponsored by the Galveston Black Student Alliance, a student organization at the school.
Organizers encouraged attendees to park at the Port of Galveston lot at 33rd Street and Harborside Drive, and use a shuttle bus to reach the campus. Guest parking at the campus on Pelican Island is limited, and costs $1 an hour after 5 p.m.
The rally is not a school-sponsored event and the university is not bearing any of the costs of the event, a school spokesman said.{/span}
Monday will be the fourth time O’Rourke has visited Galveston County since his campaign began in 2016. His most recent Galveston County campaign stop was Aug. 21 for a town-hall style rally in Texas City.
O’Rourke is in a tight race for one of two Senate seats against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Texas voters will decide Nov. 6 who will represent the state in Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.