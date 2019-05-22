GALVESTON
An island apartment complex where residents are complaining about livability issues received a failing score from the federal department that oversees it.
The Compass Pointe Apartments, 3916 Winnie St., received a score of 33 in a May 8 review from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, failing an inspection test that requires 60 or more to pass, department spokesman Scott Hudman said.
Managers of the apartment complex also were notified the inspector found at least one life-threatening and safety deficiency, which included missing or inoperable smoke detectors, missing electrical power knockouts and blocked egresses, Hudman said.
When Millennia Housing Management took ownership of the complex in 2015, it pledged to improve living conditions at the 192-unit complex.
But after months of complaining to management that her apartment is riddled with mold and has sewer problems, resident Jessie Jordan hasn’t seen a change, she said.
“We’re getting frustrated over here,” Jordan said. “Everybody’s just getting disappointed.”
Jordan is one of several residents complaining of no air conditioning, leaking pipes, bugs and other unlivable conditions at the complex.
The complex receives vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, then management rents apartments at a lower cost to low-income people.
The complex is the only one of its kind in Galveston. It’s more common for a low-income person to receive their own housing voucher they can apply to rent anywhere.
The company takes resident complaints very seriously, Millennia spokeswoman Valerie Jerome said.
“Generally, this process entails working with the maintenance team, engaging vendors and partnering with the resident to ensure the issue is fully addressed,” Jerome said.
The complex has 60 days from May 8 to resolve issues raised by the housing department, Jerome said. Some minor issues have been resolved and others are in the process of being resolved, she said.
The housing department’s multifamily program is concerned about the property’s condition and issued the owners a notice of default letter, Hudman said.
“The letter specifies that the owners must conduct a survey of the entire complex, identifying all physical deficiencies,” Hudman said. “They must correct all deficiencies identified.”
Earlier this month, city officials expressed growing concern with management.
“These folks are taking tax dollars to house people and they need to do it in a way that’s appropriate,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “If they can’t do that in a way that’s appropriate, they need to get out of the business.”
The city inspected the property several years ago, but hasn’t been back recently, City Marshal Michael Gray said.
“No one has come forward to the city that would allow the city to inspect,” Gray said.
The city can only cite the complex for code violations or for health and safety issues, he said.
Residents are complaining to the housing department, but in the past have been afraid to complain to the city, resident Tina Harris said.
Residents were worried they’d get evicted if they spoke about their living conditions, she said.
A resident wouldn’t get evicted because of complaints, Jerome said.
“We act legally and appropriately in matters of eviction with documentation to support these actions,” Jerome said. “It is not permissible to move to evict as a result of a complaint and nor have we done so.”
The complex has long been a matter of concern for nonprofit advocacy group Texas Housers, spokeswoman Zoe Middleton said.
“We don’t think that Sandpiper should be torn down, but it should be made livable,” Middleton said. “That might take a very long time.”
If the apartment is torn down, there’s not enough additional public or affordable housing options on the island to house all the occupants and the nonprofit would like to keep residents in Galveston if possible, she said.
Litigation against management is possible, Middleton said.
“It depends on how responsive Sandpiper Cove’s management and ownership is to tenants,” Middleton said. “The reason that we’re involved right now is to protect residents from retaliation.”
The complex is more than 50 years old and does need significant renovation, Jerome said.
Representatives from Texas Housers and some residents intend to visit the Galveston City Council on Thursday to express some of their concerns, Middleton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.