Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers in the morning...overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain likely. High 64F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.