The Rev. Jack Matkin, with Dickinson First United Methodist Church, blesses the boats from the upper deck of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. during the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade at Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Johnny Muecke, left, and Renee Nicholls watch participants in the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade sail by the Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Muecke and Nicholls were some of a few onlookers who specifically came to see the boat parade.
The Rev. Jack Matkin, with Dickinson First United Methodist Church, holds his face mask, decorated with tiny boats, anchors and life preservers, behind his back as he watches the boats sail by the Kemah Boardwalk during the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
A memorial wreath floats next to the first boat in the procession for the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade at the Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The first boat was from the Kemah Fire Department, representing first responders.
Judges watch one of the participants in the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade pass by the Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday, June 28, 2020. This year there was about 20 boats registered for the parade.
The Rev. Jack Matkin, with Dickinson First United Methodist Church, blesses the boats from the upper deck of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. during the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade at Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Hannah Sturtecky/for The Daily News
Participants in the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade sail past the Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The parade’s theme was ‘Roaring into the 20’s.”
Hannah Sturtecky/for The Daily News
Hannah Sturtecky/for The Daily News
Hannah Sturtecky/for The Daily News
Hannah Sturtecky/for The Daily News
Decorated boats, along with those just out for a Sunday cruise, sailed past the Kemah Boardwalk for Rev. Jack Matkin’s blessing during the 52nd annual Kemah Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade Sunday evening.
The event honors the fishing and shrimping industries that helped build the Kemah area, as well as the maritime industries that have helped build the area into a popular spot for recreational boaters.
