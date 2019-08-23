Galveston College Regents on Wednesday approved a $23.6 million budget for fiscal year 2020, itemizing a little less than a $1 million increase in revenues and expenditures over the previous year with no tax rate increase.
“That represents a 4.4 percent increase over last year which we’re very pleased about,” Galveston College President Dr. Myles Shelton said.
The biggest revenue increase came from state funding, totaling a little less than $500,000.
“In part, that’s because we had a really large increase in enrollment over our base year, which the legislature took into account when they made their allocations this year,” Shelton said. “It’s a nice increase in funding from the legislature. It’s good to know that our state Legislature supports not only Galveston College but all our colleges.”
Tuition revenues went up only slightly from fiscal year 2019 with total tuition and fees making up about $4.3 million of the budget.
At the local level, ad valorem taxes totaling $14,188,387 made up the largest percentage of general and educational revenues. That’s up about $400,000 from fiscal year 2019, but it doesn’t reflect an increased tax rate.
The college approved a tax rate of 0.171188 cents per $100 as opposed to last year’s rate of 0.176188. The increased revenue resulted from a slightly bigger projected net tax base.
On the expense side of the balance sheet, a new chunk of money, a little over $100,000, will go to the health care management bachelor’s degree program, a newly established program at the college.
“We’ve got some new positions to support our baccalaureate program, including a new faculty position created and supported in this budget so our new health care management program is properly staffed,” Shelton said. The fall program will start off with 26 students registered and a waiting list.
A decrease in spending on a continuing education programs in internet technology reflects more a shift of funds than a decrease in emphasis, Shelton said.
“We’re shifting where those dollars are expended, from the continuing education program to a regular credit program in computer technology and network administration,” Shelton said. “Students enrolled in noncredit continuing education programs don’t have access to federal financial aid and switching to a for-credit program opens doors to financial aid as well as to a training program that’s recognized at a certificate and associate degree level.”
Faculty and staff will see raises in fiscal year 2020 and some areas of instruction are seeing new instructional costs.
“We’ve grown from one to three police academies per year, and had to move one of our faculty to a 12-month position in that department,” Shelton said.
Expenses for student services went up slightly with security the highest line item at $600,000.
Instructional expenditures make up the largest single portion of the college’s expenses at about $8 million, representing a $1.1 million increase over two years.
“Overall, I think the budget is reflective of our strategic plan and our educational plans for the college,” Shelton said. “Sound planning went into the budget and it shows a budgetary commitment to our staff and students.”
