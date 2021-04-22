Area youth took to the rodeo arena at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Thursday in a mad dash to capture loose chickens, pigs, goats and calves.
The competition, the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Livestock Scramble, is part of the fair and awards sponsorship money to students who catch the animals. The money will be used by the students for the care of their animals as they prepare for next year’s fair
