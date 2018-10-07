Cedric T. Bradley was looking forward to attending Dickinson High School's Class of 1988 30-year reunion in September.
After paying for registration, Bradley soon realized he had a scheduling conflict and wasn't able to make it to Galveston County to attend the festivities. But, he had an idea.
Bradley, who now lives in Georgia and has made a name for himself as a celebrity chef to the stars, decided to send a life-sized cutout of himself, as well as T-shirts for classmates to sign, to the reunion to be included in the group picture via his Houston-area assistant, Sonja Taylor. The plan was to have his mother, Lois Bradley, who still lives in Dickinson, take the cut-out to the reunion to be included in the reunion festivities.
After perusing the class's Facebook page, Bradley saw where his cut-out was making the rounds in several pictures with classmates, but soon realized he wasn't in the group class photo. He even received a text from a committee member, who jokingly said that everyone kept saying not to "forget" about Cedric, he said.
"I thought she was joking until I saw the group picture for myself," Cedric Bradley said. "I have to admit, I felt a little sick to my stomach about being left out of the picture, especially after I went through all that trouble to be included."
Bradley isn't one to make excuses, and isn't quick to blame others, he said. But in this particular case, he felt bad for his mother and assistant who thought they were making every effort to help him.
"They were the first people who came to my mind when I realized I wasn't in the photo," Bradley said. "I didn't want to tell them what had happen because to me it was an easy fix and it wasn't that serious — at the time. I wasn't upset about the cut-out. I was just disappointed at the attitudes of the committee members."
The committee members, who declined to interviewed, were a huge disappointment to his mother, as well, she said.
After receiving the cut-out, Lois Bradley took it to the reunion, was asked to leave it there and was assured it would be included in the group picture, she said.
"I didn't think they weren't going to include him because they specifically asked me to leave it with them and that they would take care of Cedric's request," Lois Bradley said. "I didn't know what had happened until a few days later when Cedric called me to express his disappointment in the oversight."
The committee member told her that not only would they make sure he'd be in the picture, but that they would bring the cut-out to her home the very next day, Lois Bradley said.
"I guess I should've stayed to make sure he would've been included," Lois Bradley said. "I trusted them to make sure he would be. I can understand why he was upset, and I just told my son that there will always be haters. I believe they just were upset he beat them to the punch in how he wanted to be included. They would've done the same thing — if they would've thought of his idea."
After contacting the committee member over the photographer used for the reunion, Cedric Bradley attempted to rectify the situation by asking to be Photoshopped into the group picture — but to no avail, he said.
The committee member in question laughed at his request, he said.
"I thought my request was a simple one," Cedric Bradley said. "I just don't think they really understood that although I couldn't be there physically, it was important for me to be included. This wasn't supposed to be a circus-ploy; just a simple task."
And although he realizes some people might think this story is trivial, he really just wanted someone on the committee to see his point of view and at the very least give him some type of solution, he said.
One committee member said "Tell Ced to get over himself," Cedric Bradley said. And no one, he said, attempted to reach out to show any compassion or kind gesture to "fix" the issue before he went to the media.
The cut-out, which shows him in a suit with a vodka tonic with a twist of lime, and a splash of Leché juice, will make a return in his stead to future reunions, he said.
"I don't need an apology, just a resolution," Cedric Bradley said. "People may think this is a funny and/or useless story, but to me it isn't. All everyone kept saying was to not forget to include me — and they did. They kept saying that they were sorry. I'm just trying to wrap my head around the fact that they took pictures with the cut-out, tossed it around, danced with it, and even signed my class T-shirts — but somehow forgot to include me in the picture. I'm not sure why they did what they did, but I'm just looking for understanding and closure. Hopefully, I'll get it one day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.