GALVESTON
The county is seeking an increase in the amount of money it receives from the state to help keep beaches clean on Bolivar Peninsula.
County commissioners on Monday are set to vote on a grant application to the Texas General Land Office asking for almost $625,000 from the agency’s beach cleaning and maintenance reimbursement grant program.
Last year, the county asked for about $585,000 in grant funding through the same program.
Galveston County maintains 136,959 feet of beach along Bolivar Peninsula, and is responsible for removing litter on the beaches and providing toilets, among other things.
The county employs five people full time to maintain the beaches, and uses inmates from the Galveston County Jail to pick up trash from the beaches during the summer.
The cleaning crews empty 165 trash barrels on the beaches. The barrels are emptied as many as four times a week during the summer tourist season, according to the county’s grant application.
The state grant program reimburses the county for two-thirds of the work it does maintaining the beaches, according to county documents.
In the proposed application, the county increased its estimated beach maintenance expenses by more than $63,000. A large part of that expense, more than $41,000, is the estimated costs for litter patrol work, according to county documents.
The county spent an estimated $184,800 on litter patrols in the 2019 fiscal year. It estimates it will spend $225,000 on the same patrols in the 2020 fiscal year.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the grant application at their regular meeting Monday morning. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.
