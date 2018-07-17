The Texas General Land Office is asking for input about how it should spend about $137 million in federal block grants for flood mitigation.
The land office Monday asked for resident and local government participation in an online survey to help plan for flood control, drainage improvements, housing solutions and economic development, among other things.
"The GLO is dedicated to assisting Texans in rebuilding after disasters and helping communities to protect against future catastrophes," Land Commissioner George P. Bush said.
"Through this outreach survey, the GLO will be gathering valuable information to guide effective local and regional planning decisions. I believe that local input is vital for both the hurricane recovery process and determining the most effective priorities for mitigation project funding."
The money was earmarked for planning studies the state received after Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in August and flooded thousands of homes.
People can participate in the survey by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HPYP5TM.
