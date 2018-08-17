DICKINSON
The city of Dickinson is beginning to look beyond its hurricane-ravaged homes and streets to where a lot of the debris from those places went — Dickinson Bayou.
A new city project funded with almost $2 million in federal money aims to remove trash, fallen trees and other debris and sediment out of a 3-mile long swath of the Dickinson Bayou that’s clogging up the waterway. The junk in the bayou is piling up around the state Highway 3 bridge, slowing down water drainage and raising flooding concerns, Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters said.
“When we have these heavy rainfalls, the bayou fills up, and if you watch it, it’s almost like having humps that the water has to go over again and again, as opposed to a downhill slide,” Masters said. “It goes down and then it has to go up again.”
The city started planning the project after Dickinson police officers and other city personnel took a sonar-equipped boat to check on the condition of the bayou after Hurricane Harvey, Assistant City Administrator Stephanie Russell said. The sonar readings, which detected the waterlogged hurricane litter, were then catalogued and reported to the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service in January. The federal agency awarded the city a $1.9 million-dollar grant for the project this week.
“There is a lot of debris underwater, so you can’t really see much of it on the surface,” Russell said. “There’s probably trash cans, ruined furniture and whatever else floated away during the storm down there. It was pretty apparent that the water wasn’t flowing correctly, so that’s when they used SONAR to find the pockets of accumulated stuff.”
The timeframe for removal haven’t been hammered out yet, but, over the coming months, the city will bid the project out to a contractor that will be responsible with figuring out the logistics, Russell said. As for why the project is happening now, nearly a year after the hurricane, Russell said it’s because the bayou is a waterway outside of the city’s jurisdiction and it took a few months to get the grant application together and notify the correct federal agencies.
“It’s government — the wheels just turn slow,” Masters added.
The removal, which will cost the city $183,650 in matching funds, will be complemented by a second, future removal project that the city is planning, Masters said. That one will focus on the tributaries that flow into the Dickinson Bayou. Then after the tributaries are cleared, the city’s strategy will shift toward a dredging project.
“We’ve got a lot in the works,” she said.
