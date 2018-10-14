A years-long court battle between the Dickinson Independent School District and the state’s windstorm insurer over Hurricane Ike claims might be headed to the Texas Supreme Court, the school district’s attorneys say.
The school district’s attorneys are considering whether to file an appeal after the 14th Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision recently reversed and remanded a district court’s decision to award a $9.6 million judgment to Dickinson Independent School District over Hurricane Ike damage, Attorney Shaun Hodge said.
“They remanded it back for a new trial, they didn’t dismiss it,” Hodge said. “But we are planning on filing an appeal to the Texas Supreme Court. So, it’s likely there won’t be a trial until the Supreme Court hears that.”
Officials with Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, meanwhile, said they were confident in their stance and had an obligation to policyholders to ensure they pay only valid claims.
“The appeals court agreed with TWIA that the school district failed to prove their case, which relied solely on an appraisal award issued in 2015 that did not provide evidence of damage from Hurricane Ike covered under their TWIA policy,” said Jennifer Armstrong, vice president of communications and legislative affairs for the association.
Both the appeals court’s decision and a forthcoming trial have significant implications for several other cases Hodge filed against the windstorm association over unpaid Ike claims.
More than 10 years after Hurricane Ike, the association still hasn’t made insurance payments to the cities of La Marque, Dickinson and Santa Fe, the school districts of Texas City, Dickinson, Santa Fe and College of the Mainland, Hodge asserts.
A jury in 2015 found the association had failed to follow its contract and a judge in 2016 ruled in the Dickinson district’s favor, awarding $9.6 million, which the association appealed.
The appeal lasted for several years, with the court eventually reversing the decision, asserting the trial court made a mistake in awarding the summary judgment because the district’s evidence didn’t prove the hurricane loss was covered under its policy.
The district asked for a rehearing, which the appeals court denied Oct. 4, reversing and remanding the district court’s ruling.
The windstorm association was established by the Texas Legislature in 1971 in response to regional market conditions after Hurricane Celia in August 1970. Its purpose is to provide windstorm and hail insurance in the Texas seacoast.
The windstorm association is a residual insurer of last resort and not a direct competitor in the voluntary insurance market. It provides coverage to residential and commercial properties in certain designated parts of the Texas coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.