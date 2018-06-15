Texas City officials will oversee the construction of a $1.5 million water pump station designed to give greater water access to a new school and future customers.
The building, at FM 517 about a mile west of state Highway 146, will consist of a potable water pump station, a 5,000-gallon tank and a 67,500-gallon welded steel ground storage tank, officials said.
The station was designed to extend the water lines so a new school nearby at FM 3436 could be built, officials said. Dickinson Independent School District officials have not formally named the junior high school.
Serving the new school and getting water to more people in the future is top priority for the city, Commissioner Bruce Clawson said.
“We have to begin moving water there,” he said. “The plant will service the school and perhaps a small area around that plant. This is just a continuation of serving the needs of the city as it grows.”
The water line is coming from the former P.H. Robinson power plant site along state Highway 146 and construction on the water station will begin later this year, Clawson said.
“The water station is not as big as we would like it to be, but it will service the area,” he said. “We need to get going pretty quick. I would think later this year that it will get started.”
— Connor Behrens
