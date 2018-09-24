GALVESTON
Construction on a long-planned Little League complex officially stopped this month over disagreements between the company and the city of Galveston about workmanship and money, according to contractor Hou-Scape Inc.
The city originally had planned for the fields at Crockett Park on Avenue S and 53rd Street to open this summer. The delay has sent island Little Leaguers to mainland and disappointed parents and coaches.
City officials contend poor workmanship and defective equipment brought construction to a halt, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The contractor did not build the project in line with the terms of our agreement or certain safety standards,” Barnett said. “We rejected the work as a result and attempted to resolve issues and have the work completed properly.”
Hou-Scape General Manger Charles Arthur agreed the company could have done better, but blamed Conroe-based architect Burditt Consultants LLC for poor workmanship.
“The architects’ plans were erroneous in several cases starting with not having the correct plans to the city for the contractor to obtain a building permit,” Arthur and owner Paula Hill said in a statement.
The architect firm disputed that version of events, however.
“We have not experienced any issues with the city and we continue to work with the city,” J. Shane Howard, senior vice president at Burditt Consultants, wrote in statement.
“Everything that we’ve designed has all been approved by the city. This is not a function of design. It is a function of construction.”
Hou-Scape Inc. stopped construction Sept. 10, after the city missed payments on a $3.6 million surety bond, Arthur said.
The company contends the city still owes $1.14 million.
“The city needs to keep timely payments coming to the contractor, as the bond protects the city,” Arthur said.
Such bonds are meant to ensure that general contractors have paid subcontractors and paid for materials used on projects.
The company sent the city a letter Sept. 7 stating it would suspend work on Sept. 10 for nonpayment, Arthur said.
The city is reviewing invoices, Barnett said.
“The contractor wanted city taxpayers to pay for certain materials and equipment, but could not provide proof of purchase,” Barnett said. “We refuse to pay for those materials until we have proper proof of purchase.”
The project remains at a standstill while the city negotiates with Hou-Scape Inc. or seeks a new contractor, Barnett said.
The delay was disappointing to parents of Galveston Island Little League players, who were pushed to fall ball leagues on the mainland, Blanca Flores, president of Island Little League, said.
“Usually, in a regular season, we have 250 to 300 kids,” Flores said. “We had a lot of upset parents.”
“I was kind of bummed,” Juan Martinez said.
He coaches fall ball at Hitchcock Little League, but lives on Galveston Island and coaches with Island Little League during the spring.
“It’ll be real convenient if our kids can play down there in Galveston and not on the mainland,” Martinez said.
Hitchcock Little League’s roster numbers increased this season with more Galveston players, Flores said.
Dickinson Little League, among others on the mainland, also has seen many players from Galveston this season, coaches said.
Another island youth baseball program, West Isle Little League, does not hold fall ball programs, President Geri Gillard said.
Flores expects Island Little League will hold regularly scheduled registration for the spring season in January.
City representatives estimate about 75 days of work remaining on the island ball fields.
Construction of facilities and roofing for the restroom remains, Flores said.
“This is something that we’ve been waiting on,” Flores said. “It’s going to be a really good thing for the kids.”
Construction of the new Little League field began in the summer of 2017.
