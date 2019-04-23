GALVESTON
Darrell Hamilton heard the bullet before it hit him.
As Hamilton was standing by his pickup truck inside the Stella Mare RV Park on Sunday morning, a bullet came down from above and struck him near the elbow, he said. It went along his arm, and exited his forearm, he said.
Hamilton knew quickly that he’d been shot, he said. Within minutes, police and EMS were on the scene, and he was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment.
“I heard the bullet coming through the air,” he said. “I’ve never been shot before. It felt like something pierced my arm that was along the tailgate. It was a jolt in my arm, like lightning.”
Two days after the shooting, Hamilton was feeling grateful but angry, he said.
“I feel blessed that it didn’t hit my heart,” he said.
Hamilton couldn’t find the bullet that struck him, but speculated it was a small projectile, maybe .22-caliber, he said.
He also doesn’t know where the bullet came from, but as time passed he developed a theory.
The Stella Mare RV Park is on Galveston’s West End, on a lot between Stewart Road and FM 3005 just west of 7 1/2 Mile Road.
The Galveston Rifle & Pistol Club is about half a mile from the RV park to the northeast, and Hamilton thinks a ricochet or a stray shot might have originated from there and ended up in his driveway, he said.
Mark Porretto, the club’s president, said Hamilton’s theory was impossible and that the club had received no reports or complaints about bullets leaving its range.
“It’s a false accusation as far as we’re concerned,” Porretto said. “There’s no knowledge of this. We’ve had zero incidents at the range.”
Hamilton said he didn’t think the police department was taking the incident seriously enough, that there should be more concern from police about the bullet that struck him.
“There’s a playground here,” he said. “There were children Easter-egg hunting.”
Hamilton lives in the RV with his wife and 6-year-old daughter, he said.
On Tuesday evening, Eron Smith, the senior manager of the Stella Mare RV park, said he had not heard about the incident. Smith said he would speak to the management team at the park to gather more information about what happened.
There had never been complaints at the RV park about wayward bullets before this one, Smith said.
“I would love to know where it came from,” Smith said. “We haven’t had reports like that at Stella Mare.”
The RV park opened in 2016.
The Galveston Police Department did not respond to repeated phone calls on Tuesday seeking comment about the investigation into the incident.
The Galveston Area Ambulance Authority confirmed that emergency responders went to the RV park Sunday morning to treat a person who’d been shot.
It was unclear Tuesday whether police were still investigating where the bullet had come from. Hamilton said he had hired an attorney to help him with any legal actions he might take because of his wound.
District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole, who represents the West End, said Tuesday that Hamilton’s injury sounded terrible, but that she couldn’t recall hearing any complaints about the gun range from residents.
“That’s something you hear about in Beirut, not in Galveston,” Cole said.
Cole wondered whether there could be a different explanation about where a bullet could have come from, she said.
In Galveston, hunting is allowed within city limits, provided a hunter is west of 99th Street and is using a shotgun loaded with birdshot. Cole wondered whether the bullet that hit Hamilton could have come from a hunter, albeit one using ammunition that’s not allowed under the city code.
Cole, a two-time councilwoman who was elected to her position last year, said she’s spoken with some council members in passing about changing the ordinance to prohibit hunting within the city limits, although there’s been no official proposal.
A rule change might be warranted because of the continued development on the West End that’s bringing more people to areas that were once clear of most people, she said.
