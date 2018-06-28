LEAGUE CITY
A Galveston County grand jury declined June 21 to take action against a League City police officer who shot and killed a robbery suspect in January, officials said.
The grand jury concluded its investigation without recommending charges against the officer, Stephen Massey.
On Jan. 23, Alvaro Herrera was suspected of attempting to rob a woman in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot at 1295 E. League City Parkway, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said.
Herrera confronted a woman demanding her keys, and when she refused, Herrera struck her in the head with a metal pipe and fled on foot, police said.
Massey found Herrera and attempted to place him under arrest, but Herrera began to resist, police said.
During the confrontation, Herrera and Massey fell to the ground, and while on the ground, Herrera attempted to acquire Massey’s duty weapon, police said.
During the struggle, Massey struck Herrera with a duty knife once in the side, police said. The knife then fell to the ground and Herrera attempted to grab the knife while he was still on top of Massey, police said.
Massey then fired three rounds from his duty weapon, striking Herrera in the chest and killing him, police said.
It is standard practice when police officers shoot members of the public to have different, simultaneous investigations.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office conducted the criminal investigation, and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office conducted its own investigation into the shooting, officials said.
The grand jury declined to take further action against Massey and concluded its investigation without recommending charges against him.
