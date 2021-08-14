The city of Hitchcock celebrated the close of summer with the 50th Annual Good Ole Days BBQ Cook-Off and Festival.
The event, which is hosted by the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, featured cook-offs in numerous categories, games, crafts, food, pageants and more.
