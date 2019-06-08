While the search for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed continues, the Kemah Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and Clear Creek Independent School District hosts a support gathering for Reed at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
The gathering brought Reed’s friends from around the county together to show their support and love for a mutual friend.
— Kelsey Walling
