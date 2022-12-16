GALVESTON
A man convicted of a 2017 rape will spend at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.
Terry Lawrence Williams, 46, of Texas City, was sentenced Friday to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after being convicted Thursday of sexual assault.
Williams will serve 25 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole, despite the charge having a range of two to 20 years, because prosecutors proved Williams had committed another sexual assault in 2013, allowing a harsher sentence, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
A woman in 2017 told La Marque police she had been sexually assaulted two months earlier, but had not reported the crime because she was afraid, according to an arrest affidavit.
She identified Williams, who was a longtime friend, as the man responsible. Williams had gone to her home where she designed T-shirts and sexually assaulted her, she told police.
She provided an audio recording of Williams confessing to and apologizing for the crime and admitting the woman had not consented to sexual intercourse, according to a law enforcement statement.
Although the victim delayed reporting the sexual assault, she underwent a sexual assault exam a day after the attack, prosecutors said.
The victim said that she told Williams “No” repeatedly, according to the affidavit.
The defense argued the victim’s story was inconsistent, but the state argued that it was consistent with the elements of the crime and Williams’ own confession.
Williams chose to testify during the punishment phase of the trial and stated that although he disagreed with the verdict, he received a fair trial, according to prosecutors.
The trial, which began Monday, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Whitney Rasberry and Kayla Allen in the 10th District Court, with Judge Kerry Neves presiding. Williams was represented by Margaret Hindman.
In addition to the 2013 sexual assault, Williams also had been convicted for possession and controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
