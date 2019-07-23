GALVESTON
It will soon be more expensive for barges and ships to enter the Port of Galveston.
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, on Tuesday unanimously voted to increase wharfage and security surcharges on some kinds of vessels and barges that enter the port regularly, citing increased security costs of a growing port.
The wharves board voted to increase surcharges on container ships, liquid and dry product cargo carriers and general cargo carriers between 4.35 percent and 6.18 percent over their current rates.
Bulk cargo ships are charged a fee based on each ton of product they carry into the port, and container ships are charged a fee for each container they bring in.
The wharves board also voted to increase the total dockage fee it charges to all vessels. Dockage fees are charged to all ships when they tie up at the public docks.
The increases are meant to bring Galveston's fees up to industry standards and to help pay for added security as the port continues to grow, officials said.
It's not clear how much more revenue the increased fees will generate for the port, spokeswoman Cristina Galego said.
The increases are meant to be used as matching funds to pay for the local costs of security grants sought by the port, and for the installation of security cameras and fiber cables on the port property, said Brett Milutin, the port's director of operations.
Much of the money will be used to update antiquated systems already installed at the port, Milutin said. It also would be used for parts of the construction of a proposed new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal, should that facility be finalized, he said.
In May 2018, the wharves board amended its dockage rates, security surcharges and harbormaster fees, similarly citing that its existing rates were below industry standards.
At the time, the changes were expected to raise about $20,000 in additional revenue for the port.
So far this year, revenues raised from dockage, wharfage and security charges have brought in about $6.73 million to the port, about 28.3 percent of $23.8 million in revenue generated through June, according to port documents.
By comparison, cruise-ship passengers have generated about $7.1 million for the port through June, according to port documents.
The new surcharges will go into effect Oct. 1.
