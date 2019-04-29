GALVESTON
The Galveston Housing Authority is one step closer to moving forward with plans for a new mixed-income housing development at the site of Oleander Homes, one of the city's the former public housing projects.
A letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this year gave the authority the go-ahead to resume working on a plan for the city's third mixed-income development to replace public housing torn down after Hurricane Ike.
A mixed-income development at the Oleander site, at 5228 Broadway, was part of the housing authority’s original plan to replace housing in 2011, as required by federal regulations, but local opposition limited those developments to two other public housing sites razed following Hurricane Ike.
At Monday’s regular meeting of the housing authority, Deyna Sims, director of real estate and development, reported that she and other representatives from the authority, including Executive Director Mona Purgason and a consultant, had met with city officials to discuss plans for 284 remaining replacement units, including a little more than 100 at the Oleander site.
The contingent also traveled to Austin to meet with the Texas General Land Office and were told they needed a sub-recipient legal agreement to receive disaster recovery funding for building at the Oleander site, Sims said.
“This is new territory,” said Housing Authority Board of Trustees Vice-Chair J.T. Edwards. “It’s a process. But the process is running smoother than we originally thought it would.”
Also on the meeting’s agenda were two items to be discussed in executive session, both related to redevelopment of housing on the island. The first item was consultation with an attorney regarding legal issues in connection with the proposed sub-recipient agreement required by the state.
The second item was a discussion of possible locations for the remainder of the redevelopment component.
The housing authority, in partnership with developer McCormack Baron Salazar, in 2017 completed two mixed-income developments that included public housing units at the sites of the former Magnolia Homes and Cedar Terrace public housing developments.
Stand-alone, subsidized scattered site housing mixed throughout Galveston neighborhoods was also part of the redevelopment plan and, to date, 97 have been approved by the land office for funding, 64 have been completed and are occupied, and four are constructed and waiting for occupancy.
