An amalgamation of law officers, other first responders and U.S. Coast Guard members from across the region gathered along the beach Tuesday to practice search-and-rescue operations with drones, the first steps in what organizers hope will become standard procedure.
“A lot of departments are sort of figuring these will be the next kind of K9 units,” said Larry Boggus, of the Memorial Villages Police Department near Houston and an organizer of the training. “Drones are easy to deploy and can be widely used to give a good aerial view. And they’re a whole lot cheaper than a helicopter.”
Boggus is one of the original members of the Gulf Coast Public Safety Response Team, an organization that has grown to include 105 agencies, and hosted Tuesday’s training. Organizers of the group, formed shortly after Hurricane Harvey struck in late August 2017, envision it as a resource for departments as they begin instituting drone programs.
While organizers argued drone programs would soon become part of most police departments and first responder organizations, and some local leaders agreed, few Galveston County groups have drones. Though some are thinking about it.
“We are in the very preliminary stages of considering the implementation of a drone program,” said Sgt. Xavier Hancock, spokesman for the Galveston Police Department. “We have had other law enforcement agencies assist us with theirs during the last few special events, and the efficacy of beginning our own is being deliberated.”
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, likewise, does not own any drones, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Yet Tuesday’s training featured representatives from several Galveston County organizations, including the sheriff’s office.
The response team is comprised mostly of volunteers interested in drones and how the small, pilotless flying craft might help in different situations, Boggus said. Most of the drones have been donated to the agencies.
“What we want to do is just help the field understand the best practices and how to deploy assets,” Boggus said. “That encompasses everything.”
Tuesday’s training, for instance, taught first responders how drones might be effective at quickly surveying areas during water-based searches and keeping people out of hazardous conditions, said John Venzke, the chief of the Bayou Vista Fire Department and a fire investigator with the sheriff’s office.
“The drone can get lower and closer to land if you’re looking for someone in the water,” Boggus said. “Today, for instance, we’re teaching how search and rescue might work with a guy dragged off in a riptide. When you’re talking about that, you don’t have the benefit of hours. But you can have a drone in the air in 45 seconds.”
And the fact that most drones only have a battery life of about 15 minutes to 35 minutes isn’t an issue, because most drone groups operate in teams, putting one up in the air as operators change batteries in another, Boggus said.
Members of the response team, for instance, responded and assisted using drones during the search for former Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, Boggus said. Reed died after falling off a boat north of the Texas City Dike on June 7.
Because most members of the team are essentially volunteering their time and expertise with drones, departments only have to shoulder the cost of supplying mutual aid currently, Boggus said.
Like any residents, all drone pilots in the response team must be certified through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 pilot program, Boggus said. Some larger departments, like Houston, could also certify drone pilots, but they would include additional standards and classes.
Despite a growing interest in using drones, much of the law about their use is still being developed, Boggus said.
NASA, for instance, just this month tested flying drones over Corpus Christi as part of a four-year project with the Federal Aviation Administration to develop a national drone traffic management system, according to The Associated Press.
Section 423 of the Local Government Code gives law enforcement officials and other first responders additional rules about recording images and other things while piloting drones, Boggus said.
More than 910 state and local agencies in the country have acquired drones, up almost 82 percent from 2017, according to a 2018 report from the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College in New York.
