Communities in Schools-Bay Area recently received a $3,000 grant from the Albert and Ethel Herzstein Foundation for school-based support services for students in the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts.
Founded in 1989, CIS–Bay Area is a nonprofit dropout prevention organization that provides supportive services for 28 Clear Creek and Dickinson ISD campuses in Harris and Galveston counties.
To date, the Herzstein Foundation has awarded $16,000 in grant funds to CIS–Bay Area for campus programming and services for students and families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
For more information, visit www.cisba.org or call 281-486-6698.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.