GALVESTON
Some Galveston leaders are eyeing the island’s arts and cultural scene as the next big draw for residents and visitors, and as a boost to the city’s economy.
The island for years has been home to a robust group of local artists, but city leaders have recently begun taking an interest in bolstering and organizing that community to capture economic benefits that other cities with such creative classes have seen.
Local artists have noticed a heightened interest from city leaders in promoting an environment rich with culture and creativity, said Becky Major, creative director of the National Hotel Artist Lofts, 2221 Market St.
The space is home to local artists and is run by a nonprofit that supports artists.
Galveston is an attractive scene for artists right now, Major said.
“You’ve got artists wanting to come to Galveston just because of the music scene down here, just because of the hospitality,” Major said.
Promoting art has tangible economic benefits for a community, said Lisa Shaw, executive director of the Galveston Arts Center.
“It has been proven in other communities that if you have a large arts scene, it attracts more of your residents to spend money,” Shaw said.
Parts of cities that are next to areas with high concentrations of artists typically see growth of restaurants and other businesses, Shaw said.
“If the arts scene grows, the community grows,” Shaw said.
A well-defined creative scene can be a huge boon to a city’s tourism economy, said Jaree Fortin, spokeswoman for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which promotes Galveston tourism.
Cultural tourists, or people who visit a place primarily to view arts, cultural or historic aspects of a community, generally spend $16 more a day and stay 1.56 days longer than the average Texas tourist, Fortin said.
That means that Texans who travel for cultural activities spend an average of $542.83 more than the typical visitor, Fortin said.
The park board is in the middle of an 18-month project to assess and define Galveston’s cultural offerings.
The goal is to create physical, definable places or events to market to visitors, Fortin said.
“We’re talking about asking our local artists to self-identify and creating an online presence for them to list events and offerings,” Fortin said.
But creating that area will mean more investment in the artist community, Fortin said.
Support from city leaders is crucial to attracting people who make art, local painter Elizabeth Punches said.
She paints and sells her art at Elizabeth Punches Studio & Gallery, 410 23rd St., and has lived in Galveston since 2012.
Artists want to live in places where they can afford to come as close as possible to making a living off their own art, Punches said.
People who make their living off their art will only live in places they can afford, and programs that support artists will bring creative people to a city, Punches said.
Affordable places to live especially draw young people to a community, she said.
Right now, Galveston just doesn’t have the level of organization that some larger or more developed artist towns like Austin or Los Angeles might have, Major said.
“I feel like Galveston’s still really grassroots on everything that we do,” Major said.
There aren’t artist unions or organizations that provide health care for artists, she said.
“But I don’t see why we couldn’t eventually,” Major said.
