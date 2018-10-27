GALVESTON
With early voting underway and 11 days left until Election Day, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s campaign made a nighttime stop at Moody Gardens on Friday.
“We came here to hear him talk,” Hayden Faucett, a Texas A&M at Galveston student, said. “We want to hear what he has to say and really think on both sides.”
Faucett, 18, will be voting in his first election this year.
Cruz is facing a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso Democrat.
For the last week, Cruz has been touring the state in a bus, urging Texans to vote for him. Before reaching Galveston about 9 p.m. Friday night, Cruz spent the day in Livingston and Nacogdoches.
It was the first time during the election cycle that Cruz has campaigned in Galveston County. He held another rally in Webster last month, and has made numerous official visits to the county after Hurricane Harvey and the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.
Mayes Middleton, who is running for Texas state representative, as well as state Sen. Dawn Buckingham introduced Cruz to the hundreds of supporters.
While numerous polls over the election have shown Cruz in a tight race, and sometimes even trailing O’Rourke in the race for the Senate seat, polls more recently have shown him holding a slight lead.
A few spectators came from a square dancing soiree at Moody Gardens to support Cruz in Galveston.
“We support Ted Cruz and want to show him just that,” Robert and Sue Eason of Houston said.
A poll released by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune on Friday showed Cruz leading O’Rourke by 6 percentage points.
Cruz and O’Rourke have spent more than $100 million between them running for the Senate seat that Cruz has occupied since 2012.
Early voting in the mid-term elections began on Monday and continues through Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.
Kelsey Walling contributed to this report
