A wide-ranging review of the county’s financial system, prompted by the theft of more than $500,000 by a computer scammer earlier this year, should be completed by the end of this month, county officials said Friday.
The commissioned report will include not only an independent investigation into how the county sent the funds to the scammer, but also a review of the “county’s overall financial system,” said Tyler Drummond, the chief of staff for Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.
It could suggest sweeping changes to the way the county handles its finances, he said.
County officials expect to have the report by Oct. 22, he said.
The review is more expansive than the original described purpose, which was an independent probe of the theft and of the county offices that seemingly unwittingly played a part in it.
The report will also discuss how the duties of the county auditor, treasurer and purchasing agent “align within the statutory authority of each respective office,” Drummond said.
“We wanted them to deep dive a little more,” Drummond said.
In June, county officials admitted they sent a $525,282.39 payment for a road project to a person posing as a contractor. Over a two-month period, the scammer was able to insert himself as a unseen go-between in emails from the county to the company. At one point, the scammer was able to convince a county employee to change the account where electronic payments were sent.
The scammer’s presence was revealed only when the payment failed to reach its proper destination.
Commissioners in July hired Dawson Forensic Group, a Lubbock-based company specializing in fraud investigations, for independent assessment.
An independent review was necessary because the scam involved multiple county offices that do not report directly to the commissioners court — including the treasurer’s office, the county purchasing department and the county auditor’s office, Henry said.
The investigators have completed interviews with people in the three departments, but have not yet presented a final report to the commissioners court. In the four months since the theft, no county employees have been disciplined or fired over the missing money, officials said.
Some changes have been made after the county auditor’s office in July released a report on the incident. The report concluded that county employees missed several “red flags” about the scam.
The departments involved pledged to update controls to ensure they don’t fall for schemes in the future and have suspended most electronic payments until the county can purchase and install a new system that verifies and authenticates electronic bank accounts. The offices also have added training for employees to make them aware of potential warning signs of a scam.
The July report didn’t satisfy the judge’s office, Drummond said. The independent report could suggest ways commissioners could shift some financial responsibilities between county offices, he said.
“As we’ve seen from this entire process, it is very apparent that there is a lack of accountability within the three offices that are currently managing the county’s financial system,” Drummond said. “We intend to change that by making the system more accountable with increased safeguards.”
The overall review falls within the bounds of the county’s original contract with the company to conduct a “financial systems review,” Drummond said. He said the scope of the investigation had not changed.
“This discussion was part of the original intent of why the commissioners court hired an independent fraud examiner to begin with,” he said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the theft. No arrests had been announced as of Friday.
