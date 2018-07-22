The attorney representing five federal pilots seeking state licenses to guide vessels into local ports is taking the case to the Austin-based Texas Third District Court of Appeals.
Justin Renshaw filed an appeal against the members of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the members of the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston, continuing a long-standing lawsuit over who has the right to guide vessels into local ports.
A Travis County judge in April sided against Renshaw and granted the pilots association’s motion for summary judgment and Abbott’s plea to the jurisdiction in the battle.
Renshaw is challenging a long-standing practice of allowing harbor pilot associations in Texas to act as legal monopolies.
“There is no rational basis for maintaining the monopoly and there is no evidence to support a fabricated ‘safety’ argument supporting any monopoly,” the motion asserts.
Renshaw initially filed the lawsuit in July 2017 in the 261st District Court in Travis County against the five members of the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County, arguing the group is facilitating an illegal monopoly.
The Board of Pilot Commissioners, a five-member panel appointed by the governor, has historically granted state licenses only to members of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association.
The 16-member association charges a tariff on each foreign-flagged oil tanker, cruise passenger ship or other vessel its members pilot into or out of ports in the county.
Tariff rates and licenses must be approved by the pilot commissioners. The pilots association does not face competition, a system predicated on the belief that pilots vying for business might take unnecessary risks and cause unsafe waterways.
